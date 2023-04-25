Parents express concern over bullying issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bullying is an issue in every school and two parents are asking for more communication from their district.

Anna Farquar’s son attends Altus Public Schools. She said she knows bullying is not the school’s fault but believes more needs to be done to address the issue.

“Even the parents are at fault with it, it’s not only the teachers and that but when it’s brought to attention by multiple parents and nothing’s done at school, then there’s something wrong within the school district,” she said.

Farquar said her son defended himself after being picked on for several weeks and received detention and was moved to a different schedule.

“It’s one bully to the next, so they’re not doing anything about the bullying they’re doing it with the student that’s being bullied,” said Farquar.

In a statement today, Altus superintendent Roe Worbes said, “Altus Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy on bullying, which does not mean that bullying does not happen but if it does it is dealt with in a very swift and strict manner.”

Worbes also said they’ve fewer reports of bullying this year compared to previous years.

Ashley Fedor said her child has been bullied verbally on the school bus, and that she’s gone to counselors and the school’s administration about the issue. She’s not just asking for more consequences for students, she wants more communication from the school itself.

“Like they just don’t really correct these kids, they don’t contact the parents, they don’t ask the parents to correct the kids, nothing. There’s no conversation had,” said Fedor.

But Worbes explains the school can’t discuss specific consequences for other students due to confidentiality. He said they always take action but details about the disciplinary process are kept private.

Ultimately, Fedor said she wants to know her child will be safe when she’s not around.

“We are trusting them; they are the most important thing to us. We are trusting them with our kids. "

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.