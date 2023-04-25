Showers & storms increase in coverage and intensity later today, tonight, and tomorrow | 4/25 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Some isolated-to-scattered showers along with numerous amounts of light drizzle and sprinkles are popping-up across Texoma to start off this Tuesday. As we transition after midday and edge closer to this evening, coverage of rain will increase along with chances for some storms. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph as there will be a decent temperature range this afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s near I-40 to the mid 70s way down south, with most of Texoma anywhere between the low-to-upper 60s.

Once we enter the evening hours and head into the tonight & overnight timeframe, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be numerous, along with the increased potential of strong-to-severe storms. With the atmospheric ingredients in place, all modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes large hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, and a spin-up tornado or two can’t be ruled out (with the best chances being south of the Red River). The rainfall rates won’t let up during this time, meaning that a minor flooding possibility is also in the cards.

Numerous-to-widespread showers and storms, along with the continuing severe weather threat, will progress into the day on Wednesday. Like today, rain coverage for tomorrow looks to be more on & off instead of being fully continuous, so make sure to keep that rain coat and umbrella nearby for today and Wednesday even if there’s little-to-no precipitation falling outside the window at that moment. High temperatures again will range from the 50s in the north to the 70s in the south thanks to a nearby warm front, with most that live near the Red River in the 60s.

Rain looks to taper off heading into Thursday morning, though it won’t go away fully as lingering & isolated showers will still be in the forecast potentially until the end of this week. This will be due to the influence of another upper-level disturbance and a cold front that will move through on Friday. The front won’t have much of an impact on our temperatures however, as temperatures for Thursday-Saturday will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. The last rounds of rain will move through late Friday into the morning hours on Saturday, giving way eventually for sunny skies on Sunday. Once we enter early next week, daytime highs will rise into the mid/upper 70s.

