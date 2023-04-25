Stephens County Courthouse highlights victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Stephens County Courthouse held a special ceremony on Tuesday, April 25, for the victims of crimes and their families.

The Victim’s Rights Ceremony highlights victims from across the county. It’s a gesture of kindness and recognition for those who may be hurting even after the prosecution is over.

The ceremony is held each year in April, which is Victim’s Rights Month, and is an important event for its organizers.

“It’s nothing short of an honor to stand there with them and to be able to offer something to them, to be able to say, ‘we recognize that you’re still there. We recognize that pain is still there and that pain is always going to be there,’” said Jason Hicks, the District Attorney for District 6. “I don’t know if I can put into words what it means to all of us.”

District 6 includes Stephens, Jefferson, Caddo, and Grady counties.

The featured speaker at the ceremony was Linda Green-Bennet, who was married to Trooper Nikky Green when he was murdered in 2003.

