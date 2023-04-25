Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Stephens County Courthouse highlights victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Stephens County Courthouse held a special ceremony on Tuesday, April 25, for the victims of crimes and their families.

The Victim’s Rights Ceremony highlights victims from across the county. It’s a gesture of kindness and recognition for those who may be hurting even after the prosecution is over.

The ceremony is held each year in April, which is Victim’s Rights Month, and is an important event for its organizers.

“It’s nothing short of an honor to stand there with them and to be able to offer something to them, to be able to say, ‘we recognize that you’re still there. We recognize that pain is still there and that pain is always going to be there,’” said Jason Hicks, the District Attorney for District 6. “I don’t know if I can put into words what it means to all of us.”

District 6 includes Stephens, Jefferson, Caddo, and Grady counties.

The featured speaker at the ceremony was Linda Green-Bennet, who was married to Trooper Nikky Green when he was murdered in 2003.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning
Multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning | 4/24PM
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a second person killed in a wreck on April 17 in...
UPDATE: OHP identifies second person killed in crash from April 17
7News' Kyle Weatherly discusses the U.S. Open qualifying event being held in Southwest Oklahoma.
U.S. Open qualifier happening at The Territory Golf and Country Club
Four golfers are headed on to the final qualifying round, which will be held in June.
Local golfers compete in US Open qualifier
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

Bullying is an issue in every school and two parents are asking for more communication from...
Parents express concern over bullying issues
Bullying is an issue in every school and two parents are asking for more communication from...
Parents express concern over bullying issues
Great Plains Technology Center hosts spring career and college fair
Great Plains Technology Center hosts spring career and college fair
Stephens County Courthouse shines a spotlight on victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony
Stephens County Courthouse shines a spotlight on victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony