UPDATE: OHP identifies second person killed in crash from April 17

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a second person killed in a wreck on April 17 in...
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a second person killed in a wreck on April 17 in Comanche County.

Vincent Deluca, 59, of Reading, MA was one of two people killed in a wreck at the intersection of Highway 65 and NE 165th Street.

In the crash, Christopher Moors of Fletcher was identified as the driver who died and two younger children were flown from the scene but survived.

No new information was released on the cause of the crash.

