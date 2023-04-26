Cyril High School senior signs to Rogers State University

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - One Cyril High School senior took the leap towards starting his college career when he signed with Rogers State University on Wednesday, April 26.

Cody Young is an E-Sports athlete who will continue his career with the university’s e-sports program on a scholarship. His area of expertise? Madden.

Young says he’s the only e-sports athlete he knows that’s using their skills to get into college and feels this moment is a big first step for himself and other gamers.

“I believe that this is a big step, not only in my life, but it can also be a big step in future gamers’ life as well and help them pave the way for success in college,” Young said.

Young added that much of his decision had to do with the coach at Rogers State University, saying that he and the coach shared many of the same thoughts in their approach and that, hopefully, they can win a state championship together.

7News would like to congratulate Cody Young and wish him all the best in the future!

