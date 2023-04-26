Expert Connections
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV stff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - An employee at a Lowe’s hardware store in Virginia has died.

WHSV reports the employee died at a Lowe’s in Staunton with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigating.

The Staunton Police Department said they were called to the store on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. for a non-criminal matter.

A spokesperson with OSHA said it appears a piece of equipment fell on the employee.

“We are devastated by this death, and our thoughts are with his family. We are making counseling available for our associates, and Lowe’s is currently assisting local authorities with their investigation,” a Lowe’s spokesperson said in a statement.

