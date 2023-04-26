‘Freedom Fest’ vendor application deadline extended

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Vendors interested in being a part of Lawton’s Freedom Fest now have a little more time to get their applications submitted.

Freedom Fest is a two day celebration of America on June 30 and July 1.

The Freedom Fest committee is continuing to accept applications from food, retail and display vendors to help be a part of the fun in Elmer Thomas Park.

If you want to be a vendor during the celebration, you now have until May 19 to get your application turned in. You can access the vendor application by clicking here.

Applications must be returned to the city’s Arts and Humanities Division in person or by mail.

Their mailing address is PO Box 522, Lawton, OK, 73502. or you can drop them off at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium at 801 NW Ferris Ave.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.