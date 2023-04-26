Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Freedom Fest’ vendor application deadline extended

The Freedom Fest will be held June 30 and July 1, 2023.
The Freedom Fest will be held June 30 and July 1, 2023.(Freedom Fest FB)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Vendors interested in being a part of Lawton’s Freedom Fest now have a little more time to get their applications submitted.

Freedom Fest is a two day celebration of America on June 30 and July 1.

The Freedom Fest committee is continuing to accept applications from food, retail and display vendors to help be a part of the fun in Elmer Thomas Park.

If you want to be a vendor during the celebration, you now have until May 19 to get your application turned in. You can access the vendor application by clicking here.

Applications must be returned to the city’s Arts and Humanities Division in person or by mail.

Their mailing address is PO Box 522, Lawton, OK, 73502. or you can drop them off at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium at 801 NW Ferris Ave.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a second person killed in a wreck on April 17 in...
UPDATE: OHP identifies second person killed in crash from April 17
Widespread rain showers will move in overnight!
Widespread rain showers will move in overnight! | 4/25PM
Four golfers are headed on to the final qualifying round, which will be held in June.
Local golfers compete in US Open qualifier
Multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning
Multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning | 4/24PM
Bullying is an issue in every school and two parents are asking for more communication from...
Parents express concern over bullying issues

Latest News

Stephens County Courthouse highlights victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony
Stephens County Courthouse highlights victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony
Great Plains Technology Center hosts spring career and college fair
Great Plains Technology Center hosts spring career and college fair
Stephens County Courthouse shines a spotlight on victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony
Stephens County Courthouse shines a spotlight on victims through Victim’s Rights Ceremony
Great Plains Technology Center hosts spring career and college fair
Great Plains Technology Center hosts spring career and college fair