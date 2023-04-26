Lawton City Council discusses FISTA and family fun in meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s City Council didn’t face their usual hefty agenda Tuesday, but the motions they made could bring a few noticable changes to the city.

Those concerned about the lack of family friendly activities in Lawton may be in luck.

Different city staff from the library, Parks and Recreation and Arts and Humanities presented ideas to the council about bringing low to no-cost family-friendly activities to the city.

Arts and Humanities director Jason Poudrier proposed a possible ziplining attraction that would go inside of Central Plaza.

”So the idea is that if we invest $250,000 into Central Plaza, we could have the largest indoor park in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “We could put in about 15 of those and you could actually have kids ziplining from one end of the mall to the other.. and it could actually be an attraction that brings people around the state and even around the region to Lawton, Oklahoma.”

Poudrier encouraged the community to be vocal with their councilmembers to make these ideas a reality.

Also in the meeting, the council approved an amendment to the agreement for the FISTA Development Trust Authority.

This amendment approved an extra $2.25 million dollars in funding to the organization for renovations to the building.

The Vice President of the FISTA Development Trust Authority elaborated on three ways the funds will be used.

”One includes a small amount of money for some additional furniture, some I.T cabling and some roof repairs,” Mark Brace said. “Another piece was for tenant improvements.. the third piece of this is a reimbursement.. it’s for reimbursement, we have to -- we have a HUD grant for a million dollars, we have to spend that money first, and then seek reimbursement.”

Brace said the organization already has their spending outlined. Once everything is in motion, they’ll be really quote, “ramped up”.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.