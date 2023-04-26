Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton man charged in 2022 murder and fire

A Lawton man is accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in a burning home.
A Lawton man is accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in a burning home.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in a burning home.

Anthony Boggan is charged with First Degree Arson, and First Degree Murder in the death of Tonya Harris.

Harris’ body was found inside a burning home on southwest Summit Ave in April of last year.

According to court documents, the Medical Examiner’s office found Harris had no smoke in her lungs. They also reported that she had been beaten with a blunt object, and investigators say she died before the fire started.

Court documents also allege that Boggan was seen on surveillance video walking away from the area of the fire shortly before fire crews were called to the scene.

Boggan is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

