Okla. legislature passes bill to address food insecurity

House Bill 1542 was signed into law, and will take effect the November 1.
House Bill 1542 was signed into law, and will take effect the November 1.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s legislators are combating the ever increasing food insecurity affecting people across the state.

House Bill 1542 was signed into law, and will take effect the November 1.

1542 grants civil immunity to restaurants and school cafeterias looking to donate leftover food, without threat of civil liability, except in specific circumstances.

Republican Representative Anthony Moore of Clinton authored the bill.

In a statement, Moore said, in part, “the lack of protection from civil action” prevented restaurants and cafeterias from “donating perfectly good food to those in need.”

He hopes the bill would address food shortage issues and open the door to more donations.

