Scattered showers/storms ending overnight | 4/26PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An upper level low is currently spinning in the panhandle of Oklahoma and Texas. It will shift east tonight providing more scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening/overnight. The severe threat through the evening will be confined to areas south of the Red River where quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts are expected. The highest chance for tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will be best in the DFW metro area.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. A few sprinkles and isolated showers remain possible for areas across southwest Oklahoma through midmorning. Clouds and rain will exit from west to east so expect some sunshine during the late afternoon hours! Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s for many locations. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Another area of low pressure will develop over west Texas. With a trough in the area of the four-corners Friday morning, a cold front will enter into the panhandles of Oklahoma & Texas by midday. This front will move south into the afternoon/ evening bringing gusty north winds, increased cloud cover, cooler temperatures and rain chances! Showers will not only produce heavy rainfall with embedded thunder/lighting but some of those storms could be severe. Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

This scattered activity will drift eastward into Saturday morning but all rain looks to end by midmorning. Saturday will be in the upper 60s and Sunday will warm into the mid 70s.

Models start to stray off from one another after Friday. Some models suggest a warming trend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s by early to mid next week. Other models are suggesting temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. I’m leaning towards the first option for now.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

