Storms moving in this morning, occasional showers later on today | 4/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A wave of showers and thunderstorms that is producing sub-severe hazards in terms of wind gusts and hail, along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, is sweeping its way east across Texoma and should reach the I-44 corridor by the mid morning hours. By midday, the system will move off to our east, leaving behind scattered & occasional showers and storms for Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas this afternoon. While rain will be in the forecast for the rest of the day, more locations will see drier weather after lunchtime and through the this evening. Sky coverage will still remain overcast regardless if precipitation is falling from above or not. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. Temperatures today will range from the low/mid 60s in Southwest Oklahoma to the upper 60s and 70s for North Texas.

Strong-to-severe weather is still in the forecast today, though our viewing area looks to be on the northern edge of the threat zone. The closer you get to the DFW metroplex and Central Texas, the higher chance you’ll have to encounter the chance for severe weather, though that doesn’t mean that we won’t see any here. All modes will be possible, including large hail, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and a couple spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out (though this more so pertains to our southern counties in North Texas).

A few more showers and storms will pop-up across Texoma tonight, though our rain chances are expected to largely decrease by early tomorrow morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Morning lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

A few lingering light showers could still be present on Thursday morning, with the last of the rain expected to dissipate by noon. That afternoon, the skies will begin to clear as well, giving way for mostly sunny skies to end off the day tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid/upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Now there is still another chance of rain this week, and that comes with an upper-level disturbance from the north on Friday. Current models are showing isolated-to-scattered showers & storms in the forecast for Texoma this Friday evening/night through the morning on Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will return with this chance of precipitation.

Sunny skies return on Sunday as high temperatures will jump into the low/mid 70s for early next week (as well as the start of the month of May), though they’re still expected to remain below-average for this time of year.

