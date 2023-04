LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vacant house in Lawton went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

This fire happened off of 20th and McKinley Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to get control of the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

As for what caused the fire, Lawton Fire Department officials say that is currently under investigation.

