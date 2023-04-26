Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Kids Bass Tournament

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about the upcoming Kids Bass Tournament, a dedication ceremony, and more.

Kids Bass Tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at LETRA. It will consist of shoreline fishing only, with weigh-ins conducted at 1 p.m. Individuals 16 and younger do not need a State of Oklahoma Fishing License, but an adult with a current State of Oklahoma Fishing License must accompany them.

The entry fee is $25 per child and includes lunch and prizes.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, May 1, Fort Sill will hold a dedication ceremony for the naming of the Lionetti-Vandal Hall off Ganahal Rd.

Afterward, at 4:30 p.m., they’ll have an Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility Ribbon Cutting. Attendees will get to view the facility for free after the ribbon cutting.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.