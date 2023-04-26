Expert Connections
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle crash

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One man is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon at an intersection of Business 287.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Jerry Don Wilcox.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch, a GMC Yukon was turning left onto North Peterson Road and failed to yield the right of way to Wilcox, who was driving west on Business 287.

Wilcox attempted to stop but struck the GMC Yukon. Wilcox was taken to United Regional and later died, according to DPS.

