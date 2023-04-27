Alzheimer’s event held to help raise awareness for the disease

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Alzheimer’s Association and The Next Step partnered to host an Alzheimer’s Awareness event today in Lawton.

People were invited to the free event to learn more about Alzheimer’s, dementia, and the available resources in the area.

To help spread awareness on the disease they’ll be visiting most of the state.

“Whether we’re going to Northern Oklahoma, Southern Oklahoma, and anywhere in-between, the conversation is the same,” Ethan Crisp said. “Folks are coming out because they want information, they want to be aware, they want to take that education back to their friends and family and their loved ones so they can provide, not just better care, but also support for their fellow community members.”

Today there are more than 67,000 Oklahomans dealing with Alzheimer’s and more than 129,000 Oklahomans serving as caregiver for their loved ones.

