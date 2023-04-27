Attorney in former LPD officers’ manslaughter trial files appeal

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The attorney for two former police officers charged in Quadry Sanders’ 2021 shooting death is appealing a recent ruling in the case.

Last week the attorney’s motion to disqualify Judge Christine Galbraith was rejected. But the attorney for Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle is appealing that decision, and on Wednesday, a request for a re-hearing wads granted.

That hearing is set for May 18th.

