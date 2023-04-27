Clearer skies this afternoon & evening, but more rain expected before end of the week | 4/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Light showers on their way out of Texoma this morning, with maybe a lingering sprinkle or drizzle between now and midday. After lunchtime, not only will we be dry but the clouds will start to clear as well, giving way for tons of sunshine as the sun gets lower in the sky. Places out west that will see the clouds clear first will get into the low 70s this afternoon, with upper 60s for our eastern counites. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

We’ll continue to see clear skies tonight, but the clouds will return to Texoma after midnight with most will be waking up to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning. Winds will shift out of the southeast & east at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

An upper-level trough moving down from the north will bring with it our next cold front that will sweep through Texoma during the day tomorrow. This disturbance will bring with it another round of showers and storms to end off the workweek. Scattered rain coverage is expected for most of the viewing area, with a higher chance for storms and strong thunderstorms for our eastern and southeaster counties. Timeline for rain looks to start in the early-to-mid afternoon, and will last into the evening and nighttime hours. If you have any Friday night plans, make sure to have the raincoat & umbrella handy. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s again with winds shifting from the east at north at 10-20 mph.

Rain and clouds will clear before sunrise on Saturday, starting off the weekend with dry and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures aren’t expected to be that much warmer than the upper 60s and low 70s due to the cold front on Friday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine with little-to-no clouds in the sky. Temperatures will be warmer with most getting reaching the mid 70s that afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

The start of the month of May on Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low/mid 70s. A brief light shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most will be dry. Tuesday will keep similar weather conditions, including the small chance for rain, with daytime highs slightly warmer in the mid/upper 70s. Models then diverge for what to expect for midweek and beyond, but the forecast I have for us is to expect another chance for isolated showers on Wednesday with temperatures closing in on the 80 degree mark.

