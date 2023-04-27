Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

CUTE: Zoo welcomes new white-faced baby monkey

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.(Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland-area zoo announced the birth of a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared photos of its newest and youngest resident on Thursday.

WOIO reports the not-yet-named baby is the third successful birth for parents Lopez and Luis.

“Baby Saki monkeys love to hang onto mom in their early stages,” a zoo spokesperson shared. “So be sure to look closely on your next visit.”

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ohio seven days a week.

