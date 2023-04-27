Dry weather overnight but more showers move in after lunchtime tomorrow | 4/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As an area of low pressure exits, clouds will gradually clear from west to east throughout the night. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 40s to low 50. Unfortunately, cloud coverage will increase overnight. Fog is possible for areas closer to I-35.

I expect that we’ll stay dry throughout the morning hours but the same cant be said for the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase after lunchtime with rain coverage being highest for southwest Oklahoma counties through Friday evening.

With that said, another wave of energy will move across central Texas bringing the chance for strong to severe storms for far southern counties of our north Texas DMA. The main threat appears to be large hail and damaging wind gusts. It does appear possible that the wave will move in faster ultimately shifting the severe threat south of our area.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will warm into the mid 50s northwest to upper 70s southeast. The temperature gradient is all thanks to a cold front that will move south throughout the afternoon. This front will bring north winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

To summarize Fridays forecast: grab the rain gear in the morning and expect falling temperatures after lunchtime.

All rain activity looks to end before daybreak on Saturday. Skies will clear in the morning and we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be a sun-filled day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. A ridge of high pressure will build to our west while a trough will set up over the eastern lower-48. This is going to resulting in a warming trend but it won’t happen until the middle of next week.

Monday and Tuesday will remain in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Both days look to be mostly dry but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. The better chance for rain will arrive overnight Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday/Thursday. Despite the rain chances high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s by Thursday of next week.

Have a great Friday! -LW

