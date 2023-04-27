Expert Connections
Duncan Area Literacy Council to hold Adult Learners Symposium and fundraiser

By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Literacy Council will be holding a professional development and networking event focusing on adult learners.

7News spoke with Nancy Litsch, a board member for the council, and Scott Smith, the public relations specialist for the council, about what the community needs to know about the symposium.

The Adult Learners Symposium will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at First United Methodist Church. It is intended for teachers, volunteers, tutors, administrators, and anyone else interested in learning more about adult learners.

The keynote speaker, Alan Dale, will discuss motivating students in challenging times and different approaches to get students engaged, and the impact that teachers play.

The Adult Learners Symposium is free for members of the Oklahoma Literacy Coalition (OLC) and $15 for non-members. Registration to become an OLC member for $10.

They’ll also be holding a fundraising event from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Taco Tico in Duncan.

For more information, you can visit the Duncan Area Literacy Council Facebook page here and register for the event here.

