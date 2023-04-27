Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Escaped Mississippi detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run

This combination photo shows, from left, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and...
This combination photo shows, from left, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, Texas (WLBT/Gray News) - One of the four escapees from a Mississippi jail was captured in Texas on Thursday.

The inmate, Jerry Raynes, was seen on surveillance footage at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas, on Sunday after escaping from the Raymond Detention Center. Spring Valley was also the site of his arrest.

Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody. He also escaped from the Hinds County Work Center nearly two years ago.

Jerry Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody.
Jerry Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody.(Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Raynes’ arrest in August 2021 after he “willfully, intentionally, knowingly and feloniously” left the work center.

He will be held in Texas until his extradition back to Mississippi, wrote Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones in a tweet confirming his capture.

The arrest of Raynes comes a day after another Raymond Detention Center escapee, Dylan Arrington, died in a house fire during a standoff in Leake County, Mississippi, on Wednesday.

After escaping the jail over the weekend, Arrington was accused of stealing a motorcycle, wrecking that motorcycle, and killing a pastor who pulled over along the side of the road to help him in south Jackson.

He was also accused of shooting a Leake County investigator during the Wednesday standoff. That investigator is said to be in good condition.

The two other escapees, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, remain on the run.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

scam
Lawton Police Department warn citizens about scamming panhandlers
Storms moving in this morning, occasional showers later on today | 4/26 AM
Storms moving in this morning, occasional showers later on today | 4/26 AM
A Lawton man is accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in a burning home.
Lawton man charged in 2022 murder and fire
House Bill 1542 was signed into law, and will take effect the November 1.
Okla. legislature passes bill to address food insecurity
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons
People were invited to the free event to learn more about Alzheimer’s, dementia, and the...
Alzheimer’s event held to help raise awareness for the disease
Different military and civilian organizations throughout the community were in attendance to...
MHS JROTC gives out awards to cadets