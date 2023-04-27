Ivon Adams court appearance delayed

Expert Connections
He’s facing charges of murder and child neglect.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The man accused of killing 4 year old Athena Brownfield in Cyril was set to appear in court on Thursday, until it was rescheduled.

According to court records, 36 year old Ivon Adams allegedly killed Brownfield on Christmas day 2022, then buried her body in Rush Springs.

He was set to appear before a Caddo County judge this morning, however, court clerks tell us the initial appearance was rescheduled due to his attorney having a “conflict”

His new hearing is set for May 25th at1:30 p.m.

He’s currently held in the Caddo County Jail with no bond.

