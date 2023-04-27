LHS holds Feathering Ceremony for graduating students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Native American seniors at Lawton High School were honored Wednesday evening ahead of graduation.

During the Feathering Ceremony all tribal-enrolled students set to graduate tin 2023 decorated their cap and gown with tribal regalia - which included a feather from a golden eagle.

The feathers were given to the students by the federal government as a religious rite.

For students and staff - like American Indian studies educator Stephanie Hilliary - the ceremony was a deeply important one.

“Because Native American are so unlikely to graduate, they face so many extra stumbles along the way,” she said, “them being able to have this pride of ‘oh I get an eagle feather when I graduate,’ is just another kicker for them to be like ‘I’m going to pass all my classes and get this award,’ because this is a momentous occasion, and we should treat it that way.”

18 students participated in the ceremony, and a total of 26 Native American students graduating from Lawton High.

Graduation from LHS and the other Lawton high schools will be May 18th and 19th.

