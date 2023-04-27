Local dealership honors teacher

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classic Lawton Chevrolet took time on Wednesday to honor an area educator and a local school. Each year they take in nominations for the most beloved teacher - with the teacher who got the most nominations securing the win.

This year’s winner was Amy Horton, a teacher with the SCORE Dropout Recovery Program at the Great Plains Technology Center.

She was awarded $2,500 for her tireless work in education, and was grateful for the honor.

“Really, I almost feel a little guilty,” Horton said. “Because I am doing something I love and I feel I am supposed to be doing. But it is wonderful to be appreciated and for people to acknowledge what teachers give.”

In addition, Classic Lawton Chevrolet awarded $1,000 to the school with the most amount of nominated teachers. This year’s winner was Hugh Bish Elementary.

