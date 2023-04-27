MHS JROTC gives out awards to cadets

Expert Connections
Different military and civilian organizations throughout the community were in attendance to present awards to the cadets at MacArthur.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School said goodbye to their senior leaders during their Junior ROTC Awards Ceremony earlier today.

Different military and civilian organizations throughout the community were in attendance to present awards to the cadets at MacArthur.

Their leader, Senior Gracie Kimbrell, said she felt successful after watching her fellow cadets receive their awards.

“We’ve done a lot of things this year and it feels amazing,” Kimbrell said. “I being able to sit up here and just see all of the cadets walk across the stage and receive awards they most definitely have earned this year and worked very hard for. I feel like a proud older sibling. It feels amazing.”

She said she feels like she’s leaving her battalion in great hands with who they’ve chosen to succeed her, and they’ve proven they’re one of the best JROTC organizations in the nation.

