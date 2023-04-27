Police activity causes delay for students of two schools being released

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton schools were placed on lockout this afternoon, causing confusion among parents as they prepared to pick up their kids.

Whittier Elementary and Central Middle School were both placed on lockout protocol according to officials with Lawton Public Schools. They were asked to do so by police, while law enforcement was in the area.

Our 7news crew tracked police presence nearby, between 13th and 16th streets in Northwest Lawton just blocks from both schools.

We reached out to Lawton Police Department for details on what caused the incident, but we have not heard back.

Lawton Public School officials, however, tell us nothing happened on school property, and the lockout was a precautionary measure.

The lockout lifted sometime around 4:30 p.m.

