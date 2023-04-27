Expert Connections
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman

FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and weeks after she disappeared.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department has confirmed skeletal remains found in south Duncan recently are those of a woman who went missing last year and sparked days of searching across Stephens County.

Officials said the remains found by a utility worker on April 17 are those of Margie Pickens.

Pickens was reported missing in June of 2022 from her residence in Duncan.

Officials say foul play is not suspected but the Medical Examiner’s office will determine the officials cause of death.

