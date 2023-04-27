Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Witness testifies in 2022 manslaughter case

Witness testimony was heard on Wednesday’s during the preliminary hearing for a man charged in...
Witness testimony was heard on Wednesday’s during the preliminary hearing for a man charged in a 2022 stabbing death.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Witness testimony was heard on Wednesday’s during the preliminary hearing for a man charged in a 2022 stabbing death. David Beckner was charged with 1st-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.

According to court documents, Beckner chased and killed McClung in March of 2022. He reportedly told investigators he confronted McClung after he tried to break into his home.

When authorities arrived, the man was found on the road with a large cut to his throat and torso. During Wednesday’s testimony, a witness said he saw Beckner chasing after McClung. Beckner is said to have told the witness that McClung fought with his father after breaking into his home.

The witness said Beckner soon caught up with McClung, at which some point a fight reportedly broke out. They said they saw Beckner holding a knife - but did not see the stabbing happen due to a lack of visibility.

The defense then questioned the witness, asking if they were under the influence the night of the incident - they said they had finished a second beer that night.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a second person killed in a wreck on April 17 in...
UPDATE: OHP identifies second person killed in crash from April 17
Widespread rain showers will move in overnight!
Widespread rain showers will move in overnight! | 4/25PM
Four golfers are headed on to the final qualifying round, which will be held in June.
Local golfers compete in US Open qualifier
scam
Lawton Police Department warn citizens about scamming panhandlers
Storms moving in this morning, occasional showers later on today | 4/26 AM
Storms moving in this morning, occasional showers later on today | 4/26 AM

Latest News

Cyril High School Senior signs to Roger State University
Cyril High School senior signs to Rogers State University
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Kids Bass Tournament
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Kids Bass Tournament
Scattered showers/storms ending overnight
Scattered showers/storms ending overnight | 4/26PM
Arts and Humanities director Jason Poudrier proposed a possible ziplining attraction that would...
Lawton City Council discusses FISTA and family fun in meeting