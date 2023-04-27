Witness testifies in 2022 manslaughter case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Witness testimony was heard on Wednesday’s during the preliminary hearing for a man charged in a 2022 stabbing death. David Beckner was charged with 1st-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.

According to court documents, Beckner chased and killed McClung in March of 2022. He reportedly told investigators he confronted McClung after he tried to break into his home.

When authorities arrived, the man was found on the road with a large cut to his throat and torso. During Wednesday’s testimony, a witness said he saw Beckner chasing after McClung. Beckner is said to have told the witness that McClung fought with his father after breaking into his home.

The witness said Beckner soon caught up with McClung, at which some point a fight reportedly broke out. They said they saw Beckner holding a knife - but did not see the stabbing happen due to a lack of visibility.

The defense then questioned the witness, asking if they were under the influence the night of the incident - they said they had finished a second beer that night.

