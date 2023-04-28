Expert Connections
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM

All rain activity will wrap up by daybreak tomorrow!
All rain activity will wrap up by daybreak tomorrow!
By Lexie Walker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a cold front moves continues to move further south, scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will also spread southeast through this evening. While thunder and lighting may develop, the severe threat is considerably low tonight for all locations. All rain activity will wrap up by daybreak tomorrow with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Winds will decrease overnight as well.

Saturday will be a pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be another day filled with sunshine with the expectation of a few passing clouds during the afternoon. Conditions will stay dry with highs in the mid 70s. North to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A ridge is going to develop to our west keeping temperatures in the mid 70s for Monday. We’ll start the day with sunshine but clouds will build throughout the day. Light north to east winds at 5 to 15mph. This ridge will move across the southern Plains by Tuesday night into Wednesday returning shower and storm chances to our area. Coverage does appear to be low but nonetheless something we’ll keep an eye on.

Despite the clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will warm into the mid 70s to low 80s, respectively.

Highs will continue to climb through the end of next week with temperatures soaring into the mid 80s by Thursday and upper 80s by Friday.

Have a great weekend! -LW

Cold front moves through around midday, bringing afternoon showers | 4/28 AM
Dry weather overnight but more showers move in after lunchtime tomorrow
