Camper goes up in flames near Lake Lawtonka

The call came into dispatch just before 10:30 at The Pinnacle Peak RV park and storage.
The call came into dispatch just before 10:30 at The Pinnacle Peak RV park and storage.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A camper caught fire off Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka Friday morning.



The person reportedly living in the camper told neighbors they left for a few minutes, only to come back with it engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, however neighbors tell us a dog lost its life in the fire.

We reached out to the Wichita Estates Volunteer Fire Department for confirmation of the death and cause of the fire, but have not yet heard back.

