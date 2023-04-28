Cold front moves through around midday, bringing afternoon showers | 4/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! With cloud coverage building back in across Texoma this morning, there may be some areas that are walking out the door to some reduced visibility and possible a sprinkle or two. The morning will be dry as temperatures will struggle to warm underneath the mainly overcast skies.

A cold front is expected to sweep through around midday, stunting our high temperatures today with a cooling trend in store for most of the afternoon behind the frontal boundary. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s near I-40 to the mid 70s in southern North Texas. Here in Southwest Oklahoma and along the Red River in North Texas, most should reach the low/mid 60s. Winds will increase from the northeast at 10-15 mph this morning to the north at 15-20 mph later this afternoon.

This cold front and upper-level disturbance will bring rain chances to Texoma after lunchtime. Scattered rain showers along with a few storms will be in the forecast for Friday afternoon. Cover looks to be well spread out, though our eastern portions of our viewing area will keep rain in the forecast later on into the evening and nighttime hours.

Strong-to-severe storms aren’t totally ruled out today, though you’ll have to go to our far southeastern areas of Texoma to have the best chance at getting any, with the highest coverage today for Central Texas and the DFW metroplex. While there will be an enhanced risk for all hazards (including a few tornadoes) for those areas in Texas, us here in Texoma will only see a marginal to slight risk of some large hail and gusty winds.

If you have any Friday night plans, especially if you live along and east of I-44, make sure to have that rain gear handy with scattered showers expected to last until the middle of the night tonight. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 15-25. Clouds will clear before sunrise on Saturday with morning lows falling into the low/mid 40s.

The sunshine returns for tomorrow as we will have a pretty nice weekend ahead weather-wise. Temperatures will get into the low/mid 70s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Some clouds could re-emerge on Sunday but generally we will be mostly sunny with temperatures finally climbing back to near-average for this time of year in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Even with mostly cloudy skies eventually building back in on Tuesday, temperatures will continue to rise following this weekend, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s by midweek. A few showers could be in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, but most are expected to be dry. Slightly better chances for isolated rain will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

