Fort Sill Consolidated Exchange receives trophy

On Thursday, the Fort Sill Consolidated Exchange received a trophy for providing top-quality service to military families.
On Thursday, the Fort Sill Consolidated Exchange received a trophy for providing top-quality service to military families.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, the Fort Sill Consolidated Exchange received a trophy for providing top-quality service to military families. Post officials celebrated winning the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Director-CEO Cup.

The exchange covers various retail stores and restaurants at Fort Sill, Altus Air Force Base, and the Sheppard Air Force Base. They were honored for their dedicated, excellent service to the people at those installations.

“It was all about community engagement, community service, support,” said Mikel Hunter, the General Manager of the Fort Sill Consolidated Exchange, “and not just in Fort sill - the Lawton community, the Wichita Falls community, the Altus community - and the team’s done extraordinary things to share that with our leadership, and being named the winner of the Large Exchange. Look at the employees right now. They’re standing there waiting on the trophy and being part of something great.”

The Consolidated Exchange was chosen from among 94 eligible stores.

