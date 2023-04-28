Expert Connections
Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a one-year-old male chihuahua mix turned over as a stray. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, April 29.

From May 1 to May 15, the Lawton Animal Welfare will also be part of the “Empty the Shelters” campaign, hosted by BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia. During that time, all adoptions will be $20.

For more information about their “Empty the Shelters” campaign and other events, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

