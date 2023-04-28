KSWO signal issues resolved after months of work

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s no secret that we’ve been having some on air glitching; but that issue should be over thanks to significant work done on our towers.

Our engineers finalized installation of a new studio-to-transmitter link, which sends video to our transmitter in Grandfield.

The repair work has been a major undertaking, but it was a necessary one.

We switched to our new system on April 27.

“The old system was the one plaguing us with issues, everybody has seen the glitching we were having, usually early mornings or late at night during primetime,” Chief Engineer Gabe Maldonado said. “We have, since last night, gone to the new system, everything is looking great on that system. Haven’t seen any issues yet and we are going to keep a close eye on it, and hopefully this will take care of those issues that people have been seeing.”

While the entire project isn’t finished just yet, getting the signal fixed was a major priority.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.