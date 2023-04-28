Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

KSWO signal issues resolved after months of work

Our engineers finalized installation of a new studio-to-transmitter link, which sends video to...
Our engineers finalized installation of a new studio-to-transmitter link, which sends video to our transmitter in Grandfield.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk, Cade Taylor and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s no secret that we’ve been having some on air glitching; but that issue should be over thanks to significant work done on our towers.

Our engineers finalized installation of a new studio-to-transmitter link, which sends video to our transmitter in Grandfield.

The repair work has been a major undertaking, but it was a necessary one.

We switched to our new system on April 27.

“The old system was the one plaguing us with issues, everybody has seen the glitching we were having, usually early mornings or late at night during primetime,” Chief Engineer Gabe Maldonado said. “We have, since last night, gone to the new system, everything is looking great on that system. Haven’t seen any issues yet and we are going to keep a close eye on it, and hopefully this will take care of those issues that people have been seeing.”

While the entire project isn’t finished just yet, getting the signal fixed was a major priority.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman
Lawton Public School officials, however, tell us nothing happened on school property, and the...
Police activity causes delay for students of two schools being released
He’s facing charges of murder and child neglect.
Ivon Adams court appearance delayed
A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.
Lawton man charged with terrorism
The City of Waurika has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into an...
Waurika asks OSBI to investigate incident

Latest News

All rain activity will wrap up by daybreak tomorrow!
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM
Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix
Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix
USPS rally in Lawton
USPS kicks off national campaign
In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness day, the LATS hosted the Oklahoma Transit Association’s...
Lawton Area Transit System hosts human trafficking awareness day