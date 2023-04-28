Expert Connections
Lawton Area Transit System hosts human trafficking awareness day

In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness day, the LATS hosted the Oklahoma Transit Association’s Rolling Oklahoma Classroom bus; which is designed to help bring awareness to trafficking, as well as provide training for transit workers on how to prevent it.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Try Transit Week - a time when the Lawton Area Transit System tries to pique the interest of the community and the organization has held variety of different events throughout. They held a no stress day, save money day, and more.

On Friday, April 28, they held Human Trafficking Awareness Day. In honor of that, they hosted the Oklahoma Transit Association’s Rolling Oklahoma Classroom bus, which is designed to help bring awareness to trafficking, as well as provide training for transit workers on how to prevent it.

“A lot of people don’t really understand how trafficking works or what areas it’s involved in; transit is a big part of that and it’s a big part of the prevention of that.” said Ryan Landers, General Manager of the Lawton Area Transit System.

“I’m only 19, and so I know a lot of people my age get taken advantage of on that type of stuff,” said Morgan Cook, an Intern with the Oklahoma Transit Association. “And there’s actually a recent study that showed that forty-two percent of traffickers use busses, either local or further, for their trafficking.”

To finish out Try Transit Week, Landers says LATS will be having a customer appreciation day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the downtown transfer center to celebrate their customers and the community.

