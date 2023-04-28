Expert Connections
Lawton man charged with terrorism

A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.
A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.

Dante Triplett is charged with two counts of act of terrorism and two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence. According to court documents, Triplett made threatening posts on twitter last year - saying he wanted to carry out a shooting at facility in Virginia.

He’s being held on a 150-thousand dollar bond.

