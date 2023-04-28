Lawton man charged with terrorism

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.

Dante Triplett is charged with two counts of act of terrorism and two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence. According to court documents, Triplett made threatening posts on twitter last year - saying he wanted to carry out a shooting at facility in Virginia.

He’s being held on a 150-thousand dollar bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.