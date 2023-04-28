Expert Connections
Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.

Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.(Source: Weare PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of placing two explosive devices in a New Hampshire town, state and federal authorities said.

Both devices went off in the town of Weare. The first one went off Wednesday evening along a road. There was no property damage and a small fire was extinguished, police said.

The second one went off on Thursday on a different road. WMUR-TV reports a man driving to work saw some smoke coming from a ditch. He went to take a look and witnessed an explosion. He said he suffered minor injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it did not believe anyone was targeted.

A 54-year-old man from Webster was charged with two counts of throwing or placing explosives, three counts of possession of an infernal machine, and additional counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police said a “fully constructed” pipe bomb was seized following a search of his vehicle and home on Thursday.

The man was scheduled for a court appearance later Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

