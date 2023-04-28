Transition program student perform in talent show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday evening, students with the Lawton Transition Program got a chance to show off their artistic skills in a talent show. The show was held at Lawton City Hall, and participants were able to express themselves either in art, singing, or other types of performances.

A panel of judges, including our Chief meteorologist Lexie Walker, were present to view the performances - with the top two students getting a swag bag of goodies and bragging rights. Edward Givens, the lead job coach, said it was about much more than winning.

“A lot of them come to us without the capability to express themselves efficient, so we try to bring that out of them and kind of break them out of their shell,” he said.

The Lawton Transition Program helps students with special needs go into the workforce - starting in the classroom and going into workforce training.

