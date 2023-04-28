Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

USPS kicks off national campaign

USPS rally in Lawton
USPS rally in Lawton(kswo)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Postal Workers Union was in Lawton to kick off a major campaign on Friday. The rally was held outside the post office on Sheridan Road.

This was the start of the union’s campaign against what they consider to be “toxic workplaces.”

The goal of the campaign is to address short-staffing issues at USPS offices in Oklahoma and nationwide.

We are also doing this nationwide, its going on all over the country today. its not just in Oklahoma, it is in the Californias, its in the Iowas, its everywhere that we are seeing this exact same problem, everywhere,” Industrial Relations Director Charlie Cash said, “We know today staffing is a huge issue. We will never get over the staffing, until postal leadership realizes their problem, fixes their hostility, and fixes the staffing issue to make sure the American public gets their mail.”

The rally was organized in line with the OPWU’s 99th annual State convention, which was being held in Lawton.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman
Lawton Public School officials, however, tell us nothing happened on school property, and the...
Police activity causes delay for students of two schools being released
He’s facing charges of murder and child neglect.
Ivon Adams court appearance delayed
A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.
Lawton man charged with terrorism
The City of Waurika has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into an...
Waurika asks OSBI to investigate incident

Latest News

All rain activity will wrap up by daybreak tomorrow!
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM
Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix
Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix
In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness day, the LATS hosted the Oklahoma Transit Association’s...
Lawton Area Transit System hosts human trafficking awareness day
Our engineers finalized installation of a new studio-to-transmitter link, which sends video to...
KSWO signal issues resolved after months of work