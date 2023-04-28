USPS kicks off national campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Postal Workers Union was in Lawton to kick off a major campaign on Friday. The rally was held outside the post office on Sheridan Road.

This was the start of the union’s campaign against what they consider to be “toxic workplaces.”

The goal of the campaign is to address short-staffing issues at USPS offices in Oklahoma and nationwide.

We are also doing this nationwide, its going on all over the country today. its not just in Oklahoma, it is in the Californias, its in the Iowas, its everywhere that we are seeing this exact same problem, everywhere,” Industrial Relations Director Charlie Cash said, “We know today staffing is a huge issue. We will never get over the staffing, until postal leadership realizes their problem, fixes their hostility, and fixes the staffing issue to make sure the American public gets their mail.”

The rally was organized in line with the OPWU’s 99th annual State convention, which was being held in Lawton.

