WATCH: Video of Waurika arrest leads to controversy, OSBI investigation

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re learning more about an arrest which has the people of Waurika talking, and a state agency investigating.

Cell phone video taken by the wife of Gregory Tidwell, quickly blew-up on social media.

It shows a part of the man’s arrest, and Tidwell’s family say the video stirs up a lot of emotions, because of how he was arrested.

According to court documents, it began as a disturbance call to a car wash, where Police Chief Jimmy Gallaher and Fire Chief Stephen Dyer confronted Tidwell as he was reportedly leaving.

Court documents say Chief Gallaher struck Tidwell in the forehead with his firearm to gain control of his vehicle as the man was allegedly trying to escape custody, his car almost hitting officers in the process.

We reached out to OSBI, who confirms they were requested by Waurika Police to perform a Use of Force investigation.

We also called the Waurika Police Department for comment, and to ask if body cams were in use during the arrest.

They declined to comment and would not confirm if body cameras were in use during the encounter.

Tidwell faces several charges, including the possession of ecstasy and meth with the intent to distribute, as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

