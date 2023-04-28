Expert Connections
Waurika asks OSBI to investigate incident

The City of Waurika has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into an incident involving its police officers.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Waurika has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into an incident involving its police officers. In a press release, city officials said the incident was shown in a “incomplete recording,” which saw police officers making physical contact with a person.

They say they have requested a review from the OSBI as a matter of transparency, and they look forward to cooperating in the investigation.

