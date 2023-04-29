Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Animal rescuers helping cat seriously burned after being flicked by cigarette

Animal rescuers in Ohio are helping a cat found seriously burned under a car.
Animal rescuers in Ohio are helping a cat found seriously burned under a car.(Our Farm Sanctuary)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPP CITY, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio animal shelter is helping a cat who has suffered burns on its entire body.

According to Our Farm Sanctuary, a volunteer recently found a badly burned cat hiding under a car.

The team said someone had flicked a cigarette on the cat and the animal caught fire. The volunteer who found the seriously injured cat said they could also smell gasoline or lighter fluid.

Rescuers said they rushed the cat to an animal hospital and it has since been recovering at an area Care Center.

“Big thanks to the Care Center. They have been so good to us and our little hurting boy,” the team shared.

Rescuers have named their little guy Fotis, meaning light, and said he is doing better but they are remaining cautious with his recovery.

“So far things are still looking hopeful. He is continuing with hospitalization and oxygen as we want to exercise caution in his healing process,” the team shared on Friday.

A police officer has reportedly contacted the rescue team and is looking into the incident.

The team advised if anyone wants to help them, they can check on donation options or other assistance needs online.

“Our people are a true family, and we are so grateful,” the team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman
The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused...
Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction
Cell phone video taken by the wife of Gregory Tidwell, quickly blew-up on social media.
WATCH: Video of Waurika arrest leads to controversy, OSBI investigation
A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.
Lawton man charged with terrorism
Lawton Public School officials, however, tell us nothing happened on school property, and the...
Police activity causes delay for students of two schools being released

Latest News

A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks
FILE — Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking...
NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse