The search for Margie Pickens ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department confirmed the skeletal remains found in south Duncan earlier this month, were those of Margie Pickens.

The search for Pickens began when a silver alert was issued last June.

Not only did Duncan residents come together for the search but also people from all across the state.

This search even sparked the creation of Integrity Search and Rescue in Duncan.

Tracy Gann is the founder of the team and said she is devastated but knows something good has come out of this.

“The missing of Miss Pickens is the beginning of a new chapter here in Duncan, that we have search and rescue on the ground, and like Cecilia said if there are any other missing people, then at that point we will absolutely know a lot more than day one,” said Gann.

The search continued nearly every week until Integrity called off their search in November, due to cold weather.

Cecilia Troxtell is also a part of the team, she said she didn’t think twice about helping.

“From day one, I and Tracy were on the ground searching, looking for Ms. Pickens, and that’s how we started,” said Troxtell.

The medical examiner is still examining the remains to determine a cause of death.

Troxtell said they all still had hope for a different outcome.

“It’s heartbreaking but at the same time it’s closure to her family and the City of Duncan,” she said.

Gann said they started with no training, armed only with the desire to help find Pickens.

She said the search team continues to grow, now with 12 members, and have continued their search and rescue training.

After searching for Pickens she said they have aided in other searches.

“I believe that Miss Pickens brought us together as a team and I think she will see us through the end of it,” said Gann.

Integrity plans on hosting a candlelight vigil in the coming weeks.

