Seasonable start to the week | 4/29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been filled with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will feel very similar to today with mostly sunny skies all throughout the day. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s, which is about average for this time of year.

Monday cloud cover will return, but no rain is expected. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s. Tuesday will begin a warming trend with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will reach the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Starting Tuesday night, small chances of rain will return to the area and will last through Thursday. A couple isolated storms will be possible any of these three days, but severe weather does not look likely at this time.

Friday a weak cold front will move through the area. Temperatures will not be affected as afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning but will clear as the cold front passes through the area. Next weekend looks to remain warm with temperatures staying in the 80s.

