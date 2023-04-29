Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused of blackmailing a woman with a sexually explicit video.

Tom Belase is charged with a felony count of blackmail and one count of obstructing an officer.

According to court documents, in late January Tom Belase called the woman and told her to come to the fire station and provide “sexual favors.”

The court documents allege he threatened to send an explicit video to her employer if she refused.

But investigators said the woman did refuse, and Belase sent out the video to several individuals.

A search warrant was later issued for Belase’s phone, and and court documents allege he knowingly handed over a phone that had been removed from service and factory reset in 2022.

His bond was set at $50,000.

