Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction

The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused...
The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused of blackmailing a woman with a sexually explicit video.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused of blackmailing a woman with a sexually explicit video.

Tom Belase is charged with a felony count of blackmail and one count of obstructing an officer.

According to court documents, in late January Tom Belase called the woman and told her to come to the fire station and provide “sexual favors.”

The court documents allege he threatened to send an explicit video to her employer if she refused.

But investigators said the woman did refuse, and Belase sent out the video to several individuals.

A search warrant was later issued for Belase’s phone, and and court documents allege he knowingly handed over a phone that had been removed from service and factory reset in 2022.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman
Lawton Public School officials, however, tell us nothing happened on school property, and the...
Police activity causes delay for students of two schools being released
He’s facing charges of murder and child neglect.
Ivon Adams court appearance delayed
A Lawton man is charged with terrorism after investigators say he made violent threats online.
Lawton man charged with terrorism
The City of Waurika has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into an...
Waurika asks OSBI to investigate incident

Latest News

Cell phone video taken by the wife of Gregory Tidwell, quickly blew-up on social media.
WATCH: Video of Waurika arrest leads to controversy, OSBI investigation
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM
Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix
Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix
USPS rally in Lawton
USPS kicks off national campaign