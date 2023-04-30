Lawton Public Schools hosts 2nd annual gaming expo

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday the Lawton Public Schools hosted their 2nd annual E-sports gaming expo at the Life Ready Center.

Both the little E-league and middle school leagues competed in their championships.

About 15 schools from across Oklahoma participated.

E-Sports coordinator Daniel Billings said this helps to bring everyone with a shared interest together.

“E-sports isn’t just a bunch of nerds sitting in one dark classroom just playing online against each other like we want to meet up, be able to form and grow the communities that we’ve already established online, and bring it to in person,” said Billings.

Trophies and medals were handed out to winning students.

Billings said their Summer Sweet sport is returning this June, for details on all their upcoming events follow LPS gaming on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.