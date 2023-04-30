Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Multiple rounds of rain this week | 4/30 AM

Temperatures stay in the 70s to begin the week, and rain returns Tuesday night
By Alex Searl
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Weather today is going to feel very similar to yesterday’s weather. Morning temperatures will start in the low 50s across the area. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny all day with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s across Texoma. Overall, it should be a great end to the weekend!

Monday temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s. Skies will continue to be clear all day, and winds will stay light at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs on Monday will reach the mid 70s. Tuesday will be the beginning of a warming trend for the week. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a small chance of rain in the evening.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the first round of rain in the area. Accumulations are expected to stay about 1/2 an inch for most of Texoma. Rain should be cleared out of the area by noon on Wednesday. Sunshine may peak through the clouds in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Thursday will be our next chance at severe weather. There will be plenty of moisture present in the atmosphere to fuel storms across all Texoma. There will also be a considerable amount of instability. Models still do not agree on the exact timing, but the most likely scenario would be storms starting in the afternoon and going into the evening hours. The one component that is most uncertain is how much shear will be in the atmosphere, which is what is needed to have prolonged storms systems. Regardless, I would expect to see a few severe storms on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday temperatures will warm-up all the way into the 90s! Skies will also be mostly sunny during the day on Friday, and more cloud cover will return on Saturday. Both days there is a small chance for an isolated storm or two in our viewing area, but weather models are very uncertain on what the rain chances look like next weekend. We will keep you updated as we move closer.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused...
Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction
Cell phone video taken by the wife of Gregory Tidwell, quickly blew-up on social media.
WATCH: Video of Waurika arrest leads to controversy, OSBI investigation
The City of Waurika has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into an...
Waurika asks OSBI to investigate incident
FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman
USPS rally in Lawton
USPS kicks off national campaign

Latest News

Temperatures will remain in the 70s to begin the week
Seasonable start to the week | 4/29 PM
Sunshine expected both days this weekend, and temperatures reach the 70s both days
Sunny weekend ahead | 4/29 AM
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM
A beautiful weekend is ahead | 4/28PM