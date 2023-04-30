Multiple rounds of rain this week | 4/30 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Weather today is going to feel very similar to yesterday’s weather. Morning temperatures will start in the low 50s across the area. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny all day with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s across Texoma. Overall, it should be a great end to the weekend!

Monday temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s. Skies will continue to be clear all day, and winds will stay light at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs on Monday will reach the mid 70s. Tuesday will be the beginning of a warming trend for the week. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a small chance of rain in the evening.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the first round of rain in the area. Accumulations are expected to stay about 1/2 an inch for most of Texoma. Rain should be cleared out of the area by noon on Wednesday. Sunshine may peak through the clouds in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Thursday will be our next chance at severe weather. There will be plenty of moisture present in the atmosphere to fuel storms across all Texoma. There will also be a considerable amount of instability. Models still do not agree on the exact timing, but the most likely scenario would be storms starting in the afternoon and going into the evening hours. The one component that is most uncertain is how much shear will be in the atmosphere, which is what is needed to have prolonged storms systems. Regardless, I would expect to see a few severe storms on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday temperatures will warm-up all the way into the 90s! Skies will also be mostly sunny during the day on Friday, and more cloud cover will return on Saturday. Both days there is a small chance for an isolated storm or two in our viewing area, but weather models are very uncertain on what the rain chances look like next weekend. We will keep you updated as we move closer.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

