Temperatures get back to the 80s and 90s at the end of the week | 4/30 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Morning temperatures tomorrow will start in the mid 40s. Skies during the day will be mostly sunny with east winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid 70s north of the Red River and will reach the upper 70s south of the Red River. Tuesday morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s. Skies will begin the day mostly clear with cloud coverage filling in the area in the afternoon.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the first round of rain in the area. Showers could start as early as 5pm Tuesday night, but most likely will start after sunset. There is a chance for strong storms with this system, but anything becoming severe seems unlikely at this time. Accumulations are expected to stay about 1/2 an inch for most of Texoma. Rain should be cleared out of the area by noon on Wednesday. Sunshine may peak through the clouds in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Thursday will be our next chance at severe weather. There will be plenty of moisture present in the atmosphere to fuel storms across all Texoma. There will also be a considerable amount of instability. Models still do not agree on the exact timing, but the most likely scenario would be storms starting in the afternoon and going into the evening hours. The one component that is most uncertain is how much shear will be in the atmosphere, which is what is needed to have prolonged storm systems. Regardless, I would expect to see a few severe storms on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday temperatures will warm-up all the way into the 90s! Skies will also be mostly sunny during the day on Friday, and more cloud cover will return on Saturday. Saturday evening there is another chance for rain/storms, but weather models have not shown much agreement on what to expect on Saturday. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next weekend.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

