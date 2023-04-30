VETERAN FROM WALTERS AIMS FOR A NATIONAL MOTORCYCLE COMPETITION

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A veteran from Walters is competing against hundreds in the country to have the bike of his dreams made by Paul Teutul Sr. and his crew from OCC Choppers in Florida. This is the 4th year of the competition which started off with 76,000 people from all over the country. They’re currently in the quarter-finals with about 11 hundred people remaining in the competition.

Darren Bain said he uses his love for bikes as a way to honor those who served, “This is another way for me to give back to my brothers and sisters that are no longer here, the ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice, the ones that can’t ride, I ride for them, that my goal.”

Bain said he needs help to be in 1st place by May 4 in order to advance to the semi-finals by having the highest amount of votes. Voting is done through Facebook and every account gets 1 free vote and additional votes for a cost.

The funds are then donated to Hope for Warriors; a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and their families.

Bain said he likes to show his support for veterans with everything he does, “I make my voice and my presence known that we’re still here, we’re still fighting for them, we still love them and miss them everyday.” He said his plans are to build a military-themed bike, “It’s still all in my head right now, of course, it will have the soldiers cross on it, number one and foremost the most important to honor.” Bain attributes his success to the support of those around him.

“My family, my friends, my queen---my ride or die--it’s been an honor to make it this far truly.”

